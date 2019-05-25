Oceano Dunes packed for Memorial Day Weekend
The Oceano Dunes is already packed with visitors on this Memorial Day weekend.
Rangers are hoping to keep the state park safe after two deadly ATV accidents and a shooting.
More than two million visitors come to the dunes every year.
This weekend, all the camping is already sold out.
In light of the deadly accidents that happened on the sand dunes in recent weeks, rangers are reminding riders to slow down especially around campers in the open area.
Riders also need to be aware that there are pedestrians on the beach as well as horse back riders, and it's important to be mindful of everyone in the area when going for a ride.
“Be sure to have all the right equipment. For ATV's, you should have the right helmet, have the flag, and ride within your ability and knowing what's dangerous within your skill level,” said sergeant Darren Parker of California State Parks.
The speed limit is 15 miles per hour on the beach and within 50 feet of any camp or group of people.