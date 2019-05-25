News

Oceano Dunes packed for Memorial Day Weekend

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 03:48 PM PDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 03:49 PM PDT

Ocean Dunes already packed for Memorial Day weekend

The Oceano Dunes is already packed with visitors on this Memorial Day weekend.

Rangers are hoping to keep the state park safe after two deadly ATV accidents and a shooting.


More than two million visitors come to the dunes every year.

This weekend, all the camping is already sold out.

In light of the deadly accidents that happened on the sand dunes in recent weeks, rangers are reminding riders to slow down especially around campers in the open area.

Riders also need to be aware that there are pedestrians on the beach as well as horse back riders, and it's important to be mindful of everyone in the area when going for a ride.

“Be sure to have all the right equipment. For ATV's, you should have the right helmet, have the flag, and ride within your ability and knowing what's dangerous within your skill level,” said sergeant Darren Parker of California State Parks.
 
The speed limit is 15 miles per hour on the beach and within 50 feet of any camp or group of people.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Best electronica artists of all time
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Best electronica artists of all time

18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma
CNN Video

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma

On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26

On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Notable recalls of 2019
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later