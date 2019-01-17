No evacuations planned for Santa Barbara County as Wednesday rainstorm arrives

No evacuations ordered as Wednesday storm rolls in

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - No evacuations were ordered in Santa Barbara County as a lengthy storm entered the area Wednesday evening.

The storm is expected to last into the day Thursday. Kevin Taylor, an Incident Commander and Division Chief at Montecito Fire Protection, said he doesn’t believe there will be evacuations issued because of Wednesday’s storm.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management and National Weather Service say they will alert the public if conditions change.

The storm is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rain and rain intensities between .5 and .75 inches per hour, which is below debris flow thresholds in the Thomas Fire burn scar area.

Taylor said Wednesday afternoon after speaking with the National Weather Service that he believes it is “unlikely” that thunderstorms develop in Santa Barbara County. It is possible, however, and thunderstorms could add to the storm’s rainfall intensities.

“If there is a thunderstorm, the intensity of rain is unpredictable,” Taylor said. “It could half an inch per hour or it could be an inch per hour. I’d like to ensure the community that should anything occur tonight, we’re poised and prepared to respond to that.”

Taylor says he’s thankful that the South Coast will potentially make it through this rainy week without damaging floods or debris flows, but that it’s always important to stay vigilant.

“A sense of relief from the ability of our watershed to withstand .8 inches of rain per hour,” he said. “I think what’s most important to communicate to the community is be prepared for any sort of eventuality.”