No evacuations ordered for Santa Barbara County burn areas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - No evacuations will be ordered for Santa Barbara County on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management sent out a release that the county and the National Weather Service are monitoring a storm that is expected to deliver total rainfall amounts of two to four inches.

They also announced the rainfall is below debris flow thresholds for the Santa Barbara County burn areas.

Residents are encouraged to stay alert in case the weather conditions change.

