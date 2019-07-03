Nipomo Food Basket burglarized, losing food already offered for free to those in need

NIPOMO, Calif. -

Leon Leornas, director of operations of the Nipomo Food Basket arrived at work early Tuesday morning only to discover that someone had broken in, taking all kinds of donated food supplies.



“A lot of our inventory was on the floor like candy, canned goods and cereal,” Leornas said.



Food items at the agency are donated from the community to help those in need such as Lidia Ramos.



“Today I got lettuce, peppers and fruit,” Ramos said.



Ramos is among the 120 to 130 families in the community, who look forward to coming to the agency about once every two weeks.



Since the food basket opened nine years ago, Leornas said this is the first break-in they've ever had.



While the loss of food supplies is estimated at about $100, Leornas wonders why someone would steal donated food that is being offered for free.



“Well you know it's like a violation into your house. This is a service we offer to the community,” Leornas said.



Leornas hopes this will be the last and only break-in.



If you or your family are in need of food, volunteers at the agency said all you have to do is register to become a client.