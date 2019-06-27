News

Newsom, state leadership respond to SCOTUS census decision

Gov: "Damage has been done"

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 11:52 AM PDT

SACRAMENTO - California Governor Gavin Newsom and other state leaders responded to the Supreme Court decision to block a citizenship question on the 2020 census less than an hour after it was made public.

Newsom and California are no stranger to pushing back on the White House. Countless lawsuits have been filed against the Trump administration since 2017, many coming from the Golden State. Including taking on the census immigration question. Democrats, who currently hold ever major elected office in Sacramento, say the question would keep undocumented and immigrant communities from participating. Possibly putting millions of federal dollars at risk.

"One thousand dollars per individual, per year is what is at stake by undercounting a member of this great state," Gov. Newsom said.

In 2016 California received $115 billion from the federal government. The 2010 census is what was responsible for earmarking those funds.

Census figures also help decide the number of districts and representatives sent to state capitals and Washington D.C. A fact that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra highlighted.

"If the undercount results in a smaller population, which results in a fewer number of representatives being assigned to particular states," Becerra said. "So of course to defend the interest of our people and states we took action in court."

California's leaders are taking a cautious victory lap after Thursday's Supreme Court decision. But regardless of the what happened at the highest court, California has spent about $187 million dollars in outreach, according to Newsom. That money working to encourage everyone living in the state to participate in the 2020 census.

