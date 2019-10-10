News

New universally accessible playground coming to San Luis Obispo County

local nonprofit supports special needs children...

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 09:51 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:51 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - SESLOC Federal Credit Union members and employees raised $4,576 during the month of August for Jack's Helping Hand, a local nonprofit that supports special needs children and their families.

This year's fundraiser capped off a five-year total of nearly $35,000 raised to help complete Jack Ready Imagination Park, a universally-accessible playground.

"We are grateful for our generous members and employees who continue to support this mission and help us make a direct impact for the one in 10 children in San Luis Obispo County with special needs and our community as a whole," said Geri LaChance, SESLOC President and CEO.

The park, which will be located on 30 acres of the Nipomo Mesa, will be accessible by foot, bike, stroller, wheelchair and walker, allowing children with disabilities to play alongside able-bodied friends and relatives.

It will include themed play structures, a therapeutic equestrian riding center and a sensory garden. It will also feature sports areas, including basketball and volleyball courts, picnic areas and a gazebo for entire families to get together.

On top of its fundraising efforts, SESLOC recently served as co-host of the 2019 Jack's Helping Hand Imagination Park Fall Classic Golf Tournament alongside Digital West and Glenn Burdette.

For more information on SESLOC's commitment to supporting the local community, please visit their website.

About SESLOC Federal Credit Union:

SESLOC Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution on California's central coast since 1942, now operating with five branches in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.

With assets of $849 million, their 160 employees provide valuable financial and educational services to over 53,000 members.

SESLOC membership is open to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in San Luis Obispo or Northern Santa Barbara County.

