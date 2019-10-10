New universally accessible playground coming to San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - SESLOC Federal Credit Union members and employees raised $4,576 during the month of August for Jack's Helping Hand, a local nonprofit that supports special needs children and their families.

This year's fundraiser capped off a five-year total of nearly $35,000 raised to help complete Jack Ready Imagination Park, a universally-accessible playground.

"We are grateful for our generous members and employees who continue to support this mission and help us make a direct impact for the one in 10 children in San Luis Obispo County with special needs and our community as a whole," said Geri LaChance, SESLOC President and CEO.

The park, which will be located on 30 acres of the Nipomo Mesa, will be accessible by foot, bike, stroller, wheelchair and walker, allowing children with disabilities to play alongside able-bodied friends and relatives.

It will include themed play structures, a therapeutic equestrian riding center and a sensory garden. It will also feature sports areas, including basketball and volleyball courts, picnic areas and a gazebo for entire families to get together.

On top of its fundraising efforts, SESLOC recently served as co-host of the 2019 Jack's Helping Hand Imagination Park Fall Classic Golf Tournament alongside Digital West and Glenn Burdette.

