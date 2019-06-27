New report drastically scales back the economic impact of Diablo Canyon Power Plant closure

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Closing the Diablo Canyon Power Plant could have less of an economic impact on San Luis Obispo County than previously thought.

A new state mandated report by researchers at the University of California in Berkeley reduces the annual impact from $1 billion down to $77 million annually. The authors explain why in the summary:

"Previous studies have only considered the negative shocks, whereas we take account of how decommissioning expenditures will substantially offset economic losses attributable to plant closure," the report explains. "Assuming that decommissioning expenditures are distributed evenly across ten years, we find a net economic loss of roughly $77 million annually. This impact is far less than previous estimates which placed losses closer to $1 billion per year."

According to the report, the closure of the DCPP will result in a reduction of more than $800 million in output from the county of San Luis Obispo.

The new economic impact report was released on Wednesday and takes into account how decommissioning expenditures will dramatically counterbalance the losses caused by closure of the plant. Previous reports only considered the negative shocks.

The Diablo Canyon Power Plant is the second largest employer in San Luis Obispo County, employing approximately 1,500 people. The PG&E owned plant is set to close in 2025.

A public forum will be held on Friday, June 28th to officially announce these findings, and to answer questions from the community.

Researchers along with state lawmakers will hold the forum at 1:00 p.m. in the San Luis Obispo County board of supervisors chamber on Friday.