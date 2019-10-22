News

Neighbors react to viral video of police arrest

By:

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:33 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:34 PM PDT

Neighbors react to video of police arrest going viral

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -
Two brothers who live in Santa Maria were shocked to see the video of a man on the ground surrounded by Santa Maria police officers near Boone Street and Western Street. 

"It just makes me so sad that these dudes are such cowards. Like, there are five or six of them, a dog, an attack dog, and then there's a man sitting on the ground unarmed and defenseless," said David Overton who lives in the area where the incident happened.

David and his brother Ben said they feel safe in the neighborhood.

"I know all the people in this neighborhood, and we look out for each other. We like each other. I mean I feel safe with us, not with them," David said.

KEYT Newschannel 3 reached out to the ACLU Foundation of Southern California about the video. A representative responded, in part, 

" The use of a canine on someone already apprehended and prone on the ground with several officers on top of them is particularly troubling. Police canines should never be used to attack or maul members of the public like this."
 
"Something to consider is that the video is a small portion of the big picture. They try to investigate it from the standpoint of tactics, training and equipment. Those are the three things we look at to see if our officers used the proper tactics," said Lt. Jesse Silva with the Santa Maria Police Department. 

Santa Maria police are currently investigating the incident. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents

On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

25 surprising celebrity facts
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI

25 surprising celebrity facts

On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18