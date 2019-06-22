Neighbor says Casa Grande Mobile Homes alleged shooter killed for revenge

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A deadly shooting in the Casa Grande Mobile Homes Park left two dead and two others were found dead in a burned down home.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As officials try to put together the pieces of this gruesome tragedy more details are surfacing.

A neighbor in the mobile park says he knew the alleged suspect.

He described hearing shots and then moments later the shooter approached him.

When Ron Cooper saw the shooter coming for him he thought his life would be taken.

But the shooter spared him.

"As I was walking the shooter came out with the gun and looked at me and said you better get out of here, " said the mobile parks neighbor, Copper.

Cooper then ran for his life, running to the mobile parks clubhouse, where he found his friends shot to death.

"My one friend was laying on the ground outside, and then I walked into the clubhouse and found my other friend shot inside there," said Cooper.

He then caught sight of the alleged shooter and could have never imagined what would happen next.

"Then 5 minutes after the guy took off, and his house went up in flames," Cooper described.

Cooper claims alleged shooter ran into what's left of this house here, where flames quickly engulfed the home, burning it down along with the homes around it.

Other neighbors say that the alleged shooter was a troubled alcoholic who made threats to the deceased.

"There is a gentleman who has a colored history, as far as public intoxication. He had many complaints against him," another neighbor of alleged shooter, Micheal Cummings.

Both neighbors say the alleged shooter wanted revenge.

"They were formal complaints that lead to eviction proceeding, and he sent out death threats that said I won't make it until the end of the month and neither will you," said Cummings

Police said they do suspect the shooter was one of the two deceased people found in the burnt home but have yet to officially identify him or the other who passed.