Nearly 1,300 earn degrees from Hancock College this year following graduation

Hancock College Commencement

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Commencement Ceremony at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria Friday Afternoon.

Exactly 1,273 students earned Associates degrees from approximately 94 majors this school year.

The Board of Trustees President and Hancock Superintendent spoke at the ceremony.

"Some say that an investment in higher education doesn't pay off, that our efforts aren't moving the needle," said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. "When I look at our more than 1,200 graduates — a 70 percent increase since 2013 — I see an investment that is paying huge dividends for our students, our community, and the state of California."

About 26 percent more students graduated this year than the previous year.

17 percent more degrees were earned than the previous year and students also earned 912 certificates of achievement, which was a seven percent increase over last year.