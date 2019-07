Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme sign

Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme sign

PORT HUENEME, Calif/ - Naval Base Ventura County has been taking in earthquake evacuees from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

Base spokesperson Theresa Miller McKenrick said more than 100 non-essential employees have been welcomed to an emergency family assistance center at the base in Port Hueneme.

Friday's quake was centered on China Lake property more than 100 miles away.

The Navy is still assessing the damage,