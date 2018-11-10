Four years after Isla Vista massacre, students still plead 'Not One More'

Four years after Isla Vista massacre...

ISLA VISTA, Calif - The college town of Isla Vista was forever changed four years ago by the Isla Vista massacre; 7 people were killed, including the gunman and 14 others injured.

University of California Santa Barbara students and community members gathered Friday night for a vigil, to show support and grieve for those affected by the Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Candles gleamed atop benches, resurrected in honor of the Isla Vista massacre victims at the Love & Remembrance Garden.

"We have a history of gun violence in Isla Vista and I think that every time these tragedies occur we're reminded of that," said Jeike Meijer, External Vice President of Local Affairs for UCSB,

The tragedy in Thousand Oaks hits unbearably close to home.

"These last 24 hours have been possibly the worst ever, waiting for a list of victims to see if any of your friends were on it," said a tearful UCSB student.

Students like Meijer, wanted to provide a safe space to mourn and come together.

"We're very close to Thousand Oaks and I know a lot of friends and my close circle have been affected so I wanted to make sure we open the space up for healing and for gathering," said Meijer.

#NotOneMore, the hashtag that emerged in the wake of the 2014 slayings, sadly still holds weight today.

"We know what gun violence does to a community that last for so long. We want to make sure that we are not just sitting on the sidelines because we know that these will continue to happen until our nation takes decisive action to say not one more and to prevent these senseless killings," said Ethan Bertrand, Isla Vista Community Services District Board President.

Standing in solidarity with the victims, those in attendance have a message for the community.

Take care of one another, love one another try to fight all the hate and the terrible things that occur in the world with love," said Meijer.