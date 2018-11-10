SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

National-World

Four years after Isla Vista massacre, students still plead 'Not One More'

Vigil to remember Thousand Oaks shooting victims

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 10:31 PM PST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 10:48 PM PST

Four years after Isla Vista massacre...

ISLA VISTA, Calif - The college town of Isla Vista was forever changed four years ago by the Isla Vista massacre; 7 people were killed, including the gunman and 14 others injured. 

University of California Santa Barbara students and community members gathered Friday night for a vigil, to show support and grieve for those affected by the Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Candles gleamed atop benches, resurrected in honor of the Isla Vista massacre victims at the Love & Remembrance Garden. 

"We have a history of gun violence in Isla Vista and I think that every time these tragedies occur we're reminded of that," said Jeike Meijer, External Vice President of Local Affairs for UCSB,

The tragedy in Thousand Oaks hits unbearably close to home.

"These last 24 hours have been possibly the worst ever, waiting for a list of victims to see if any of your friends were on it," said a tearful UCSB student. 

Students like Meijer, wanted to provide a safe space to mourn and come together.

"We're very close to Thousand Oaks and I know a lot of friends and my close circle have been affected so I wanted to make sure we open the space up for healing and for gathering," said Meijer. 

#NotOneMore, the hashtag that emerged in the wake of the 2014 slayings, sadly still holds weight today.

"We know what gun violence does to a community that last for so long. We want to make sure that we are not just sitting on the sidelines because we know that these will continue to happen until our nation takes decisive action to say not one more and to prevent these senseless killings," said Ethan Bertrand, Isla Vista Community Services District Board President. 

Standing in solidarity with the victims, those in attendance have a message for the community.

Take care of one another, love one another try to fight all the hate and the terrible things that occur in the world with love," said Meijer.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

Best, worst cities for veterans to live
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for veterans to live

Colorized images from WWI
Press Association/AP via CNN

Colorized images from WWI

Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Celebrities who go by one name
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

Health mistakes smart people make
iStock/Peter-John Freeman

Health mistakes smart people make

On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

Notable recalls of 2018
Duncan Hines via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians