Music educator retires after 39 years in the classroom and on the field with the marching band

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 09:04 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:50 PM PDT

Award winning teacher Fundi Legohn celebrates retirement

VENTURA, Calif. - Oxnard High School teacher Fundi Legohn won't have to wake up before the bell rings in the new school year.

Legohn is retiring after 39 years in the classroom and on the football field directing the Oxnard High School Marching Band and on stage with the jazz band, mariachi band and choir.

Legohn helped Oxnard High become a Grammy signature school.

He can now spend more time with his wife, children and new grandchild.

Friends and family attended a retirement party for the French horn player at the Ventura Marriott.

For decades the USC grad has hosted the Keepin' the Music Alive field show tournament for high school marching bands.

Legohn said he will continue to keep the music alive.

"It feels like it is finally time to graduate from high school, so that is a wonderful thing. Who is going to keep the music alive? I'll still do that wherever I am. At Oxnard High School: Mr. Spence."said Legohn.

He passed the marching band baton to a former student turned Oxnard High teacher named Andre Spence. The school mascot is a yellowjacket.

During Old Spanish Days Spence led the Oxnard High Marching Swarm in the El Desfile Historico Parade that  was broadcast live on KEYT.

 
 

