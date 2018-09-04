SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Mother of missing woman thanks community for support

Friends donate to GoFundMe

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 12:13 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 12:13 AM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - The mother of a missing boater is reaching out to thank search crews who have been looking for her daughter since Saturday night when the boat she was on collided head-on with another one on the Colorado River North of Lake Havasu. It happened around 8 p.m.

Denise Olson Drury shared a photograph and issued the following statement:

"Thank you to our Ventura community and the Havasu community for the outpouring of love and generosity for our family as we continue to wait for Kirra and the other passengers to be found. We continue to pray for a miracle and we want to thank the tireless efforts of the Mohave, Los Angeles and San Bernardino Sheriff's Departments in searching for Kirra." "Kirra is a bright light in this community and this world would be dimmer without her."

Drury traveled to Lake Havasu, 360 miles away from her Ventura home, with her other daughter, Kaley.

Drury's friend Betsy Behrend Jones set up a gofundme to help them with their financial expenses during this difficult time. 

http://https:www.gofundme.com/6282mu8

After the boating accident passing boaters helped rescue 12 passengers from the fast moving water. Several were taken or airlifted hospitals.

On Monday, search and rescue crews found the body of Chrisi Lewis, a 51 year old nurse from Visalia.

The search will continue at daybreak for Brian Grabowski of Tulare County, and  Kirra Drury and Raegan Hietzig of Ventura.

During a news conference on Sunday, the local sheriff said life jackets were not worn buy the 16 people on the two boats and not required on the river, but he recommended them.

Although both boats sank, the boat the young women had posted photos of before the crash was recovered and looked intact.

A diver helping with the search was injured and taken to the hospital as precaution and is said to be okay.

 


 

