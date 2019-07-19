Power restored to 261 customers in La Conchita

Copyright © 2016 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Photo: MGN)

LA CONCHITA, Calif. - UPDATE: Power was fully restored to 261 customers in La Conchita Friday morning

Original Story:

More than 260 customers were without power Friday morning in La Conchita.

According to SoCal Edison's website, the outage was reported just before 4:00 a.m. Friday.

It is unclear what caused the outage, but a NewsChannel 3 crew spotted a transformer blow in the area.

There is no estimation as to when the power will be restored.