Power restored to 261 customers in La Conchita
NewsChannel 3 crew saw transformer blow
LA CONCHITA, Calif. - UPDATE: Power was fully restored to 261 customers in La Conchita Friday morning
Original Story:
More than 260 customers were without power Friday morning in La Conchita.
According to SoCal Edison's website, the outage was reported just before 4:00 a.m. Friday.
It is unclear what caused the outage, but a NewsChannel 3 crew spotted a transformer blow in the area.
There is no estimation as to when the power will be restored.