Montecito residents question resort's actions on beach access

Miramar Resort Beach Access

MONTECITO, Calif. - A question of beach access arose Friday after video was posted online showing local families being told to move away from the beach at the new Miramar Resort.

Montecito resident Abe Powell told reporter Alys Martinez his family and others wanted to enjoy the start of summer, were on beach sand they considered public, and went onto Miramar property hoping to order snacks and drinks at the resort, which had no customers at the time.

The video posted on social media showed men in dark suits asking the families to move away from the beach directly in front of the resort.

“They said this was private property, and we were on it, and we needed to move. We were not inclined to do so, and we are still not inclined to do so. We respect private property rights and this is a public beach and that's the most important point,” Powell said.

California's State Constitution and the Coastal Act of 1976 guarantee public access to all beaches below the mean high tide line. Powell said he believed his group was within those guidelines at the time of the incident.

Friday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m., Powell posted a message on Facebook that he had a productive meeting with executives at the Rosewood Miramar.

"I had a meeting with the Miramar leadership this afternoon. They understand our concerns and expressed remorse about the misunderstanding at the beach yesterday. They assured me that kids and families are 100% welcome on the public beach and in the hotel restaurant - now and always. Thus, I look forward to seeing your smiling faces down by the shore with the family this weekend. Please tell the kids that summer vacation is 100% ON and that the beach is open to all of them," Powell wrote in his post.

After 4:00 p.m. Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort sent this open letter to the community:

Dear Neighbors,

Thank you for the tremendous support we have received since opening our doors just over three months ago. We are humbled by the overwhelmingly positive response.

Yesterday, a group of local families were visiting the beach in front of the hotel and expressed concern over the stanchioned area on the beach. We did not ask the group to leave the beach, we were simply trying to maintain compliance with our government approvals. We are sorry that the group was upset and have already had productive conversations to ensure that they feel welcomed.

We wanted to take this opportunity to share why stanchions are in place. Our license requires us to clearly define the area where food and beverage is served with rope and stanchions when the beachfront food and beverage outlets are operating. This requirement is to ensure that individuals do not take beverages outside the designated area, which is consistent with government approvals for the hotel.

We take great pride in being part of this special community. Since our opening, we have embraced our neighbors and welcomed neighbors and visitors alike to visit, explore, and experience Rosewood Miramar Beach resort. All of our seven restaurants and bars located throughout the property are open to the public.

Please know that our team will always make itself available to discuss any questions surrounding the property. We look forward to making Rosewood Miramar Beach resort a treasured destination for community members to visit and create memories.

Should you have any further questions at all, please do not hesitate to contact my office directly at (805) 900 - 8388.

Warm regards,

Seán Carney

Managing Director​​​​