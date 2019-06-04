News

Montecito man who promised Facebook and Twitter stocks, pleads guilty to wire fraud

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 07:52 PM PDT

MONTECITO, Calif. - A Montecito man pleaded guilty Monday to one felony count of wire fraud.

Efstratios "Elias" Argyropoulos, 72, was tricking investors by making false promises to use their money to purchase shares of Facebook and Twitter before the companies' initial public offerings.

Argyropoulos entered his plea before United States District Judge George Wu, who scheduled an August 26 sentencing hearing. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Argyropoulos admitted in his plea agreement, that between October 2010 and October 2015, he operated Prima Ventures Corporation, a Santa Barbara-based financial services firm of which he was the president and sole shareholder. He told investors he had access to "amazing" investment opportunities that would provide a high rate of return on any money invested, court papers state.

Argyropoulos misrepresented to investors that he would pool their money to purchase pre-initial public offering shares of companies such as Facebook and Twitter, according to court documents. He also falsely told investors he had access to good investment opportunities in companies such as Alibaba, Etsy, and E-Waste, the plea agreement states.

Argyropoulos also said he and Prima were licensed brokers, when in truth, neither he nor Prima were licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission or any other regulatory authority to sell securities.

Instead of purchasing the stocks, Argyropoulos used the investor funds for other uses, such as day-trading in stocks unrelated to the promised investments and personal expenses, such as landscaping, utilities, and his legal expenses arising out of an investigation into his activities conducted by the SEC.

Argyropoulos was charged in a 21-count federal grand jury indictment last year, admitted to causing at least $1,495,657 in uncompensated losses in connection with his schemes to defraud.

Argyropoulos also admitted to willfully violating a January 2015 court order in a lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which was based on the fraudulent Facebook and Twitter scheme.

The injunction prohibited him from selling fraudulent investments and acting as an unlicensed broker.

 

