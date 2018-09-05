SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

World of Magic sets up shop in former Macy's on State Street in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The former Macy's in the Paseo Nuevo shopping center along State Street in Santa Barbara is full of costumes.

World of Magic is setting up its biggest store ever.

The store's State Street entrance is open but a side entrance will be turned into a haunted hallway and open in mid-September.

Owner Gina Ho said popular costumes include superheroes and President Trump.

Pet owners are not left out, they will find a lot of pet costumes to choose from.

