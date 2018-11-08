Voters support Carpinteria sales tax increase starting April 2019

Shoppers in Carpinteria will be paying a 9 percent sales tax starting in April after a vote in favor of a 1.25 percent increase in Tuesday's election. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Voters in Carpinteria are apparently worried about issues with law enforcement funding, and they are tired of broken roads. With that they are supporting a sales tax increase of 1.25 percent.

It will begin April 2019.

The city says management of funds with the needs is out of alignment.

The new tax will generate an estimated $2.3 million annually.

The sales tax increase spreads the tax impacts across both local and visiting shoppers.

Longtime resident Debbie Contreras says "I think the best thing about it is that it is not like a property tax where the property owners have to pay it this way everyone will have to pay locals and everybody."

The tax is currently 7.75 percent.

A shopper in the Casitas Pass center says the increase of over one percent is too much.

"It should have been eight and a half maybe. It's what they have to do," said Ray Granger.

He also says a different tax would be his choice.

"There's so much development going on where they could be taxing that instead of putting it on a sales tax. Put on a development tax," he said.

In addition to roads, sidewalks, parks and library benefits the tax will also help with funding for the sheriff's department that serves as the city's police department.



Vivian Sherwood wants a watchful eye on the money. "I think taxes can pay for essential services but we should be careful that they are going to that and not for something else . Our police people are just wonderful I think and that is what this pays for."



