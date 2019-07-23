Unique wine storage opens in Santa Barbara's Haley Street Corridor

New climate controlled secured storage at Carr winery in Santa Barbara protects wine from floods, fires, and theft. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A unique wine storage room has opened at Carr Winery in the Haley Street Corridor area of Santa Barbara.

The secure site is part of the Carr wine collector's room inside the facility on Salsipuedes Street.

It is a room with a variety of storage sizes to handle from four to 72 cases of wine.

It provides conditions that you may not have at home and it also protects your wine investments from a fire or flood.

"Proper temperature and humidity controlled and different variances in size for different people's collections and it allows people to keep their wine held properly and in a safe place so it doesn't heat up in their home," said owner Ryan Carr. "Even though I own a winery I have one of these lockers myself because my house was build in the 20's - no air conditioning, no insulation so I need a place to store my wines as well."

Carr club members can have their shipments sent to this storage site for security reasons.

It is also a location wine can be stored if you are moving or rebuilding.

The storage section also has a special room for private wine events, such as tastings, parties and meetings.

Carr says it is only one of two storage facilities like this in the Santa Barbara area.



For more information go to: https://carrwinery.com/2018/10/wine-collectors-room/