Two Santa Barbara businesses honored in Sacramento

Awards handed out by legislators

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 06:52 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 07:06 PM PDT

Small Business of the Year awards have been handed out to the Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factor (above) and Jeannine's restaurant.  (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory and Jeannine's Bakery have recently been honored with State of California Small Business awards.

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D) 19th District recently issued her award to the owners of Jeannine's at the State Capital.

Alison Hardey  and her family have three Santa Barbara locations and one set to open in Goleta.

During the Montecito mudflow and Thomas fire,  Jeannine's on Coast Village Road was a gathering place, even when power was out.  Those showing up were able to talk about their experiences and get help.

Hardey has also been a big supporter of the "Common Table" events where community potluck meals are served in an open street setting.

Assemblymember Monique Limon arrived with honors Friday in the office of Rick Feldman, the owner of the Eyeglass Factory.   He  won a similar honor on the Assembly level.

Feldman has offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Camarillo.

His contributions include his program that offers free glasses to any child 18 and under if they come in with an eye prescription and a parent.

Feldman says he saw a significant difference in kids who had vision issues when it came to studying and achieving their greatest success.  Offering the glasses to help them see their school work, he says has been a benefit he now offers year round.

In the past the Eyeglass Factory held "Kids Day" to do free eye exams, health check ups and issue glasses.

 

 

