Summer Slurpee deal brings out customers looking for a sweet treet

A 7-Eleven Slurpee special brought out big crowds this week on July 11. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This week's summertime Slurpee special at 7-Eleven brought out long time fans of the drink treat and some first timers.

"Just walked in 7-Eleven day and they are having free Slurpees, " said Adam Avila. when asked if he ws going to others he said, " I might sneak around!"

Summer Helvey and her family were traveling through from San Francisco and took a break at the 7-Eleven on the Mesa. Deciding on what flavor was one of her only frustrations.

"I knew that these were classics and I like them and I kind tried the other ones."

Special cups were stacked near the display that were sized just for this special.

The promotion ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. around the country on July 11.

Some of the customers said they only had the drink on the dy of the special. Others said year-round the Slurpee is a refeshing drink for them.

The selections had a low sugar option.