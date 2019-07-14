Money and Business

Summer Slurpee deal brings out customers looking for a sweet treet

7-Eleven offers the drink for free

By:

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 05:52 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 06:00 PM PDT

A 7-Eleven Slurpee special brought out big crowds this week on July 11. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This week's summertime Slurpee special at 7-Eleven brought out long time fans of the drink treat and some first timers.

"Just walked in 7-Eleven day and they are having free Slurpees, " said Adam Avila.  when asked if he ws going to others he said, " I might sneak around!"

Summer Helvey and her family were traveling through from San Francisco and took a break at the 7-Eleven on the Mesa. Deciding on what flavor was one of her only frustrations.
"I knew that these were classics  and I like them  and I kind tried the other ones."

Special cups were stacked near the display that were sized just for this special.

The promotion ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. around the country on July 11.

Some of the customers said they only had the drink on the dy of the special.  Others said year-round the Slurpee is a refeshing drink for them.    

The selections had a low sugar option.

For more information go to   https://www.7-eleven.com/
 

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

