Study shows solutions to revitalize downtown Santa Barbara

Revitalization plans recommended for downtown Santa Barbara includes a mix of retail, restaurants, housing, entertainment and pop-ups.

Revitalization plans recommended for downtown Santa Barbara includes a mix of retail, restaurants, housing, entertainment and pop-ups.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A sweeping list of recommendation will be presented this week to Santa Barbara leaders and interested community members who have been concerned about the economic struggles in downtown.

The report was prepared by the Kosmont company. It came after months of research, public meetings, surveys and talks with business owners.

The analysis shows the area needs to adjust to the changing times with a combination of housing, office space, retail, restaurants, entertainment and possibly a satellite location for UC Santa Barbara.

The full report will be presented Thursday to the Santa Barbara City Council at a special meeting.

Key Findings -

The Downtown retail vacancy rate is significantly higher than the overall regional market.

- In the last five years, Countywide retail sales have increased modestly, while State Street retailers have seen a 15% annual sales decline.

- Asking commercial lease rates on State Street are higher than neighboring markets, but have started declining.

- Of a total of 1.5 million SF in retail space downtown, approximately one-third or 400,000-500,000 SF is not supportable in the long term unless there are more customers, residents, and office workers Downtown.

- Millennials (ages 18-34) are the largest demographic group in Santa Barbara (28%) and future retail and housing uses need to take this into consideration.

Observations

- Retail is undergoing dramatic changes as a result of the Internet and social media (e.g. experiential activities vs. consumer goods purchases).

- Districts within communities are evolving into "blended use" areas with retail, residential, office, hotel and entertainment.

- State Street has lost cache for high end retail customers, with local residents appearing to avoid shops.

- Santa Barbara needs more specialty shops that provide unique goods and experience

– Authenticity and Strong Customer Service. - The City does not have a business-friendly reputation (e.g. difficult and unpredictable entitlement and permitting rules).

- The Accelerate Permit Program is perceived by stakeholders as not effective.

- Many property owners have high asking rents and some landlords are not motivated to lower rents because of past rent expectations.

- The permitting process for new retailers is expensive and high risk.

- The Planning and Building Divisions have been short staffed.

- Vagrancy is hurting the image of State Street.

- Many residents want to see increased police presence on State Street.

- It's difficult to maintain a quality workforce due to the high cost of housing. Recommendations Regulatory Tools and Policies

- Fundamentally review/revamp the zoning and permitting process to be more flexible to accommodate market and changing retailer and customer dynamics.

- Prioritize Economic Development within the City and work with other business organizations to clarify their roles.

- Identify beneficial retail categories and streamline permit process.

- Provide easy permits for temporary Pop-Up users.

- Facilitate infill housing or live/work space in back of vacant buildings along State Street.

- Incentivize a blend of residential, office, and hotel reuse of vacant commercial buildings.

- Expand community outreach efforts to get broad feedback on land use issues.

- Consider Specific Plan for zoning strategy/higher density on targeted sites.

- Facilitate development of new workforce housing, including micro units, between Chapala St. and Anacapa St. and utilize surplus parking spaces in City parking structures to meet onsite requirement and reduce development costs

- Encourage more creative office uses along State Street (e.g. Impact Hub, The Sandbox, and co-work zones).

- Work with MTD to expand evening bus services for State Street workers and visitors.

- Encourage window displays to avoid dead zones with 100 feet of frosted glass.

- Encourage UCSB to open a satellite campus downtown.

- Establish an Adaptive Reuse Zone with less restrictive building permit rules. Council Agenda Report Recommendations For Downtown Revitalization From Kosmont Companies July 25, 2019 Page 4

- Facilitate outdoor dining permits to yield major increase in restaurant sales.

- Encourage rooftop public dining areas along State Street.

- Provide process to allow for live music/amplified sound after 10 PM to attract customers in evenings. Infrastructure Investment

- Provide free waterfront shuttle service on State Street.

- Improve image through public infrastructure improvements.

- Consider creation of pedestrian mall for 2-3 blocks on State Street, requiring closure of portion of State Street to vehicular traffic. Marketing and Outreach

- Increase special events – facilitate and standardize the event permit process.

- Educate residents, City Council, and jurisdictional bodies on importance of State Street's economic health to generate revenue for critical public services – +5 years of declining sales can cause a snowball effect, creating blight throughout the entire State Street corridor.

- Educate landlords/businesses and City on experiential, destination, and omnichannel retail trends and blended use so City can resolve "anti-business" reputation and image through marketing/branding and implementation.

- Increase local Santa Barbara resident patronage through special events and promotions.

- Consider concept of monthly or more frequent community events in Downtown (Consider using De la Guerra Plaza and other public spaces to host arts and music events).

- Create more experiences for shoppers (e.g. "Pop Ups", entertainment, breweries, etc.).