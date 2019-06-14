Money and Business

Santa Barbara considering cuts to outdoor dining fees to incentivize business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Close to $300 a chair, that’s the going rate for restaurants, if you want to have outdoor seating along State Street.

City leaders are now debating a change in the fee structure when it comes to outdoor dining licenses to make downtown a more welcoming place for businesses and patrons alike.

After seminars, community meetings and consulting firms, addressing issues on State Street have been a lengthy process.

Santa Barbara City Council’s Ordinance Committee discussed amending the city code relating to outdoor dining licenses earlier this week, hoping that a new plan will make everyone at the table happy. 

Right now Clay Holdren pays $3,000 dollars a year for his patio setup at Holdren’s Steaks and Seafood. 

“We’re waiting for this report that is coming and I feel like while we’re waiting for this report we could be doing a lot of things to help the business out downtown,” said Holdren, Holdren's Steaks and Seafood Owner. 

In an effort to give State Street restaurants a boost, city officials are considering a way to incentivize outdoor seating by reducing fees.

“Right now you pay per piece of street furniture, you pay more for each chair, for tables, for heaters. What we’re moving toward is having a flat fee for the license but no rental essentially,” said Rebecca Bjork, Public Works Director.

So that means business owners like Holdren currently pay $299 per chair and $55 a heater. 

The new plan would charge $500 for up to four chairs and $1,000 for five or more. 

Although a step in the right direction, Holdren says the proposed fee structure would save him around $200 bucks a month. “Which isn’t that significant, it could be more significant for other places,” he adds. 

With 41 current licensees, the city’s revenue bill would get stiffed $76,000 dollars annually. 

“I think the reason for this proposal is really balancing the needs of the community are more important than the revenue loss which in the scope of the overall budget is really very small,” said Bjork. 

While the overall goal is to help revitalize State Street, some restaurateurs aren’t necessarily sold on this special of the day. 

“This change wouldn’t help us that much. It would be great to have, I feel like there’s also a lot bigger issues that we should probably focus on,” said Holdren. 

Council has indicated an interest in addressing this during their budget session. 

In order to make that happen, they’ll likely have to adopt an ordinance that revises the current rule that says restaurants must pay some form of market-based rent to appropriate fees. 

