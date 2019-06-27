Money and Business

Samy's Santa Barbara camera store closes this weekend

No plans to relocate in the area

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 07:06 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:24 PM PDT

Samy's camera is closing the Santa Barbara store this weekend after more than 20 years of business at three locations.  (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Samy's Camera has been keeping Santa Barbara area photographers in focus for more than two decades. Now, facing several challenges,  the store at 530 State Street will be closing down at the close of business Saturday.

Samy's will leave the area completely, and not relocate.

The store manager John Brainerd said, "It's hard. It's really hard."   He remembers his start and how he lived at the store when it was on Milpas and Haley streets. in the late 1990's."I was on the third floor of that first store so I am a 21-year employee.I have been around for a lot,"  he said.

The store has been run in the old-fashioned  way.   Price matching, finding the right gear, taking extra time at the counter and teaching customers about their cameras.  It was what this team was known for.

Never about the big ticket items.  Just the right camera for the customers needs, budget and skill level.

"There's so many people, so many relationships that we have had over the years. To see them react the way that they have, it's hard."

Samy's was a big supplier for the now closed Brooks Institute of Photography.  That departure and other factors caused mounting issues.

Brainerd said,  "we reinvented ourselves in every way that we could. Certainly it started with Brooks, then the recession, and then you have this growing culture of online commerce and it is just really tough for anybody whether you sell cameras or rugs to have a storefront particularly on  State street, to make all of that work."

With the closure this Saturday it's the end of the all in one camera store in Santa Barbara.

"So we had photo finishing, you could get your camera, you could get rentals,  you could get repairs, you could have the service bureau," said Brainerd.

Some customers pointed out they came to the store for lens and camera rentals on special professional shoots.  It was something they could not get anywhere else. The news of the closure will have a ripple impact on their work until other options are found, and there aren't many.

For the employees they've earned and now  leave with the most solid recommendation.

Brainerd reflected on those he's worked with and said,  "I am going to remember the people that I work with.  People that are here have been here 10 plus years.  They are loyal,  they have integrity and their skill sets are translatable to a lot of different vocations."

He said if a recruiter was looking for good workers they should come in now,  "because these are an awesome bunch of people, and they are worth it."

Samy's previously had operated on Chapala Street and East Haley Street.

The camera store has a chain that is staying open at other locations including Los Angeles, Orange County, Pasadena, and San Francisco.

For more information go to Samy's Camera website.
 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time