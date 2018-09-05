Plans to revitalize State Street expected to come from seminar with consultants this week

Finney's restaurant on lower State Street is enjoying successes that other locations nearby are hoping for as part of the revitalization of downtown. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A special seminar with revitalization ideas for downtown Santa Barbara brings some of the top experts in the nation together with local leaders Wednesday.

The session will be held at the Hilton Hotel Reagan Room at 4:30 pm.

For roughly the past two years, downtown Santa Barbara has been struggling with numerous businesses closing, and only a handful opening up.

This comes in an area often called one of the more attractive streets on the Central Coast with its quaint historical shopping districts, food and wine offerings from the region, and architecture dating back to the earliest days of California's growth as a state.

Specialists with the company Downtown Works who have seen cities slump and then make a come back are here to bring their game plan that is known for rebuilding areas like this. The panel will feature Nina Johnson, assistant to the City Manager, and Gene Deering from Radius Commercial Real Estate. Peter Rupert with the UCSB Economic Forecast is the moderator.

"They come in, they look at the city, they look at the prospects and look at the growth potential," said Rupert about Downtown Works.

An initial study last year looked at a retail sector from Cota to Victoria streets.

The big picture request now is to start at the waterfront, including the vibrant Funk Zone and have "big eyes" on the area and for good reason.

New restaurants, hotels, wine tasting rooms and the day and night street scene makes the lower part of State and waterfront the most energized area in the city in years.

"Finney's (restaurant) down at lower State, the Funk Zone, I go in there - well I can't go in there because it's too crowded to go into Finney's. Some of these places, Hotel Californian, that's just doing fantastic. I think there are some pockets that are doing well so the question we want to ask is why are they doing well and others aren't?"

20 years ago the bottom of State Street was run down and blighted and downtown was the area that was vibrant, it had the new mall and all the entertainment and excitement. Now for some people it looks like everything has changed or flipped

"I remember the area the area you (are) talking about," said Co-owner of the Wildwood Kitchen on Haley Street, Justin West. "Below the highway to the ocean was completely defunct. It was empty and that is why it was the funk zone right? I remember thinking to myself, 'this is the area down by the water this should be the nicest part of town.' That neighborhood has finally caught up with what it should have been."

The newly opened Night Lizard brewing is six blocks from the waterfront but nearby there are several once well established businesses that are closed. They include Panera Bread, Tonic night club, Verizon, Blush restaurant, Payless shoes and the Macy's three story store.

"If we can pull more people off the ocean to come up State Street it will help everybody," said John Vasser of Night Lizard. "I hoping more tasting rooms come in and it will bring more people here. There will be more destinations. It will be a pub crawl."

Getting this business open was almost a two year effort.

Throughout the area complaints about design regulations, permits and inspection times or delays are now being pushed back to the City Hall door step as part of the problem. Many business leaders have met one on one with councilmembers to tell their hardship stories. In many cases they are on the hook for the month to month rent, for several months, while waiting for approvals and final paperwork.

More than one business has been told if they have a liquor license there may be an appeal to get hours of operation reduced.

In the meantime overall 25 or more businesses up and down the street are vacant.

At the same time there are several addresses with confirmed leases and a variety of small and medium size operations are going to fill the void. They include restaurants, craft beer makers , wine tasting, and home decor businesses.

For now West says with the closed store fronts taking so much time to convert, "It's definitely an eye sore to Santa Barbara. I feel like it is a poor representation about what this town is all about it bums me out because I love this town"

He also says moving in can be expensive and in some cases doesn't pencil out. "I've seen some of the rents on State Street. I would love to be on State Street. I can't afford $14-15-16,000 a month on rent. "

The city says there are about 100 ideas that have come in from its own staff and the public. Additional seminars to pair vendors with landlords will take place this month.

It may reveal how the new retail, restaurant, and entertainment trends are moving forward and how operators are in search of sites that work for their dreams.

"If you build it for tourists the locals aren't going to come. If you build it for locals the tourists will come," said Rupert.

No one disputes State Street has a future with the right mix of retail, events and food. "Oh it's a beautiful street and the first time I came here I thought it was like Carmel," said Vassar. "There were beautiful little gift shops. Things that unique stores you would go in to. I think we are missing some of that those retailers that could make it here in this retail revolving environment. I don't see them coming in here and they need too."