New name or no name discussed for changing Santa Barbara neighborhood

Mixed uses come with new ideas

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 07:39 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 07:28 AM PDT

Gourmet chocolates are one of the new businesses popping up on Haley street in an ever changing area of Santa Barbara that might get a new name. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com) 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the more established Santa Barbara neighborhoods may be getting a new name at the suggestion of some business owners and new tenants in the area. 

The borders are clearly defined but they are general east of State Street, South of Cota and ranging somewhere between Santa Barbara Street and Milpas.  That includes Olive, Gutierrez and Laguna Streets.  All are well traveled.  All have a mixed use of homes and businesses.  All look different today than five years ago.

Wineries, breweries, new restaurants, designers, and incubator shared-space start up businesses are all found within steps of each other.

One thought was to call it the Lagoon District. That idea however, has had limited traction and may be bringing up some images that long timers do not want to be connected with.  Like a body of water, since there isn't one present.

In the history books, that part of town did have water runoff problems 100 years ago. After the debris from the 1925 earthquake, in part , ended up there, the streets remained mostly on solid ground.  

But there is a change taking place and people are noticing.


"A lot of people are from here and say. Oh I didn't even know this was here," said Jason Carter from the Wildwood Kitchen.

Nearby the Funk Zone took on a different look several years ago when old artisans and worn out buildings were somewhat replaced by modern designs and more than 20 wine tasting sites along with new restaurants, bakeries, and a vibrant night scene.

"The funk zone can't have all the fun," said Carter.   He wants to see the area change organically,  on it's own without a lot of splashy branding.

So does David Potter Potek Winery. "Santa Barbara is such a small city it seems funny to me to have branded districts for three blocks of town here and there."
 
At the cutting board inside the Wildwood kitchen Justin West, a 10-year business man and part time owner said he doesn't know how the name changing came about but chuckles that so far it hasn't cost him anything.
 
"It wasn't voted on and I don't know who was the one who started that . We got sent that decal and I just said sure I will put it up," he said about the sticker on his door marking the Lagoon district.
 
Efforts to get the back story from several sources turned up a few business names but phone calls and inquiries stalled out by early afternoon.
Still, there's energy here and it's similar to other locations that have converted the old into the semi-new.
 
"i think what the funk zone has done has kind of like has illustrated what can be done," West.

The area is now a mix of vintage Santa Barbara and fresh businesses. Some  are sharing products and customers. Gourmet chocolates made at one site are showing up at another nearby restaurant, brewery customers are checking out wine bars, and longtime Mexican restaurants that represent the classic look of old Santa Barbara are sending diners to each other. 

"It's becoming something I've never seen before," said George Guevara at Rose Cafe.  Just going through the screen door with a bang sets you back in time. And for the loyal customers, that's exactly where they want to be. It's nothing short of a landmark and it's walking distance from another iconic kitchen, Lito's.
 
When it comes to change, "No I think Haley street is what it is and it will always going to be Haley street," said Guevara.  He hoped the subtle improvements would be beneficial to the long timers and the new owners. 

"I like the fact that it's growing and getting a life  and revitalized but it's not growing out of control or up!," said Carter.

West said, "We don't have the hotels, we don't have the foot traffic from the tourism, this is more of a locals area with the auto body shops, and the bakeries and the tool shops and the lumber yards and the things Santa Barbara needs. The hardware store around the corner is one of the busiest ACE hardware stores (Home Improvement Center)  in the country I've heard."

Potter was bottling wine and said he lives and works here. "I think what's cool being back over here is it is mostly locals that are coming to this part of town and seeking us out."
 
 

Efforts to get the back story from several sources turned up  some websites.  (They can be found below) Surprisingly there are many business owners who say there's no communication underway.   They are ready however  to keep a positive message out front either individually or as a collective group.
 
An online video from Jacob Tell with Oniracom, a marketing agency specializing in websites, branding, non-profits and event management explains some of the thoughts behind the district.  He says the idea is to bring energy,  commerce and community to the area.  They are hoping to have quarterly events.    One street party is being discussed for September.    
 
Tell says in the future the plan is to celebrate the culture, history, artisans, beer, wine, dreamers and doers.
 
For more information about the district, its supports and business listings or future ideas go to: http://www.lagoonsb.com/aboutus/
 
or
 
 

