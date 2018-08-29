New name or no name discussed for changing Santa Barbara neighborhood
Mixed uses come with new ideas
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the more established Santa Barbara neighborhoods may be getting a new name at the suggestion of some business owners and new tenants in the area.
The borders are clearly defined but they are general east of State Street, South of Cota and ranging somewhere between Santa Barbara Street and Milpas. That includes Olive, Gutierrez and Laguna Streets. All are well traveled. All have a mixed use of homes and businesses. All look different today than five years ago.
Wineries, breweries, new restaurants, designers, and incubator shared-space start up businesses are all found within steps of each other.
One thought was to call it the Lagoon District. That idea however, has had limited traction and may be bringing up some images that long timers do not want to be connected with. Like a body of water, since there isn't one present.
In the history books, that part of town did have water runoff problems 100 years ago. After the debris from the 1925 earthquake, in part , ended up there, the streets remained mostly on solid ground.
But there is a change taking place and people are noticing.
"A lot of people are from here and say. Oh I didn't even know this was here," said Jason Carter from the Wildwood Kitchen.
Nearby the Funk Zone took on a different look several years ago when old artisans and worn out buildings were somewhat replaced by modern designs and more than 20 wine tasting sites along with new restaurants, bakeries, and a vibrant night scene.
"The funk zone can't have all the fun," said Carter. He wants to see the area change organically, on it's own without a lot of splashy branding.
The area is now a mix of vintage Santa Barbara and fresh businesses. Some are sharing products and customers. Gourmet chocolates made at one site are showing up at another nearby restaurant, brewery customers are checking out wine bars, and longtime Mexican restaurants that represent the classic look of old Santa Barbara are sending diners to each other.
"It's becoming something I've never seen before," said George Guevara at Rose Cafe. Just going through the screen door with a bang sets you back in time. And for the loyal customers, that's exactly where they want to be. It's nothing short of a landmark and it's walking distance from another iconic kitchen, Lito's.
"I like the fact that it's growing and getting a life and revitalized but it's not growing out of control or up!," said Carter.
West said, "We don't have the hotels, we don't have the foot traffic from the tourism, this is more of a locals area with the auto body shops, and the bakeries and the tool shops and the lumber yards and the things Santa Barbara needs. The hardware store around the corner is one of the busiest ACE hardware stores (Home Improvement Center) in the country I've heard."
Potter was bottling wine and said he lives and works here. "I think what's cool being back over here is it is mostly locals that are coming to this part of town and seeking us out."
One of the more established Santa Barbara neighborhoods may be getting a new name at the suggestion of some business owners and new tenants in the area.
The borders are clearly defined but they are general east of State Street, South of Cota and ranging somewhere between Santa Barbara Street and Milpas. That includes Olive, Gutierrez and Laguna Streets. All are well traveled. All have a mixed use of homes and businesses. All look different today than five years ago.
Wineries, breweries, new restaurants, designers, and incubator shared-space start up businesses are all found within steps of each other.
One thought was to call it the Lagoon District. That idea however, has had limited traction and may be bringing up some images that long timers do not want to be connected with. Like a body of water, since there isn't one present.
In the history books, that part of town did have water runoff problems 100 years ago. After the debris from the 1925 earthquake, in part , ended up there, the streets remained mostly on solid ground.
But there is a change taking place and people are noticing.
"A lot of people are from here and say. Oh I didn't even know this was here," said Jason Carter from the Wildwood Kitchen.
Nearby the Funk Zone took on a different look several years ago when old artisans and worn out buildings were somewhat replaced by modern designs and more than 20 wine tasting sites along with new restaurants, bakeries, and a vibrant night scene.
"The funk zone can't have all the fun," said Carter. He wants to see the area change organically, on it's own without a lot of splashy branding.
It is now a mix of vintage Santa Barbara and fresh businesses. Some are sharing products and customers. Gourmet chocolates made at one site are showing up at another nearby restaurant, brewery customers are checking out wine bars, and longtime Mexican restaurants that represent the classic look of old Santa Barbara are sending diners to each other.
"It's becoming something I've never seen before," said George Guevara at Rose Cafe. Just going through the screen door with a bang sets you back in time. And for the loyal customers, that's exactly where they want to be. It's nothing short of a landmark and it's walking distance from another iconic kitchen, Lito's Mexican restaurant.
"I like the fact that it's growing and getting a life and revitalized but it's not growing out of control or up!," said Carter.
West said, "We don't have the hotels, we don't have the foot traffic from the tourism, this is more of a locals area with the auto body shops, and the bakeries and the tool shops and the lumber yards and the things Santa Barbara needs. The hardware store around the corner is one of the busiest ACE hardware stores (Home Improvement Center) in the country I've heard."
Potter was bottling wine and said he lives and works here. "I think what's cool being back over here is it is mostly locals that are coming to this part of town and seeking us out."