New Goleta Target may help small businesses nearby by bringing shoppers

Most should see more customers in their doors too

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 11:46 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:59 AM PDT

The opening of Target in Goleta  may bring in customers for other nearby stores as well.  (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

GOLETA, Calif. - Goleta businesses in the Storke Plaza may see some spillover impacts from the opening of Target next week.

"When they see Target is coming everybody is excited yes," said Indera Mortensen a customer at Famous Nails.

Through public hearings and conversations over the last several years, shoppers have made it clear they have been anxiously waiting for the new and first-ever Goleta Target store. It replaces Kmart which opened in the 1980s at the same site on the corner of Hollister Ave. and Storke Road.

"Oh yes, yes, yes. I tell you we have been waiting for how many years - right?" Mortensen said. 

Local businesses in the same shopping center will see thousands of customers a week going in and out of  Target but also checking out everything else nearby.   In many cities, however, a larger store creates competition that can be costly to existing businesses.  The stores and food establishments near  Target are generally well-established and have a regular customer base with room for more.

That includes international foods, eye care, a fast food drive-thru, a local coffee shop, a barber shop and many restaurants.

Dunz Phung with the  Indo China Market  says, " yea I feel good, let's see hopefully more business ." 

Target shoppers will find massive selections in the new store including food, and a CVS drug store, but Phung hopes they also see his increased selection of Chinese, Vietnamese, Indian, Korean, Japanese and other International products while they are in the same shopping site.

It's still a unique locally owned store that is one-of-a-kind.

"I hope so it will bring a lot of customers to here and they can see us. I think it is more business, let's find out," said Phung.

There's no dedicated parking spots for the smaller stores and restaurants, and that could be an impact.  The parking lot has had a newly paved surface and landscaping.

These businesses have about a week to get ready for the surge of shoppers coming in to see Target.

The highly anticipated store is scheduled to have a soft opening on October 16 and a grand opening on October 20.

