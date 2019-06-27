Money and Business

Miramar beach dispute appears to be over with public access protections

Ropes are down after Coastal Commission visit

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 07:18 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 07:30 PM PDT

Miramar beach has access for the public and Rosewood hotel guests. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - Access issues appear to be over on Miramar Beach in Montecito.

Ropes that were up a few weeks ago, are down and there's plenty of room on the front, left and right sides on the sand in front of the newly opened Rosewood Miramar property.

The resort operators and some local residents recently had a dust up over access.  It involved a graduation outing for Montecito Union School.  A portion was videotaped and played over social media sites, igniting many members of the community.   

One of the areas most respected community leaders, Abe Powell with the Bucket Brigade responded with an open letter to the hotel and quickly had a face-to-face meeting over the issue.

 The hotel then apologized and said it welcomes the public to the property, and have since the February opening.  During the planning  and community meeting process, developer Rick Caruso agreed to an open hotel footprint for the public  on the beach and with designated parking spaces.

The California Coastal Commission recently reviewed the dispute . Staff members visited the site in person.  They saw ropes, signs and staff that the commission felt might discourage public use of some areas.

It then issued a ten-page letter strongly detailing the coastal access law to the hotel and to help the public also understand the issue that's been often misunderstood along the coastline for years.

While some areas will be used by the hotel beach club, 20-feet from the  "mean high tide line"  will always be available to the public.

As the tides rise towards the hotel seasonally,  there will always be an area for the public under the ruling.

No ropes will be up and beach chairs will be taken in at night.

The commission felt the letter and list of changes that needed to be met would be better than a fine, although one was detailed if the access dispute was not fully resolved.

Related story on KEYT here.

More hotel information can be found on  Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time