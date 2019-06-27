Miramar beach dispute appears to be over with public access protections

Miramar beach has access for the public and Rosewood hotel guests. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - Access issues appear to be over on Miramar Beach in Montecito.

Ropes that were up a few weeks ago, are down and there's plenty of room on the front, left and right sides on the sand in front of the newly opened Rosewood Miramar property.

The resort operators and some local residents recently had a dust up over access. It involved a graduation outing for Montecito Union School. A portion was videotaped and played over social media sites, igniting many members of the community.

One of the areas most respected community leaders, Abe Powell with the Bucket Brigade responded with an open letter to the hotel and quickly had a face-to-face meeting over the issue.

The hotel then apologized and said it welcomes the public to the property, and have since the February opening. During the planning and community meeting process, developer Rick Caruso agreed to an open hotel footprint for the public on the beach and with designated parking spaces.

The California Coastal Commission recently reviewed the dispute . Staff members visited the site in person. They saw ropes, signs and staff that the commission felt might discourage public use of some areas.

It then issued a ten-page letter strongly detailing the coastal access law to the hotel and to help the public also understand the issue that's been often misunderstood along the coastline for years.

While some areas will be used by the hotel beach club, 20-feet from the "mean high tide line" will always be available to the public.

As the tides rise towards the hotel seasonally, there will always be an area for the public under the ruling.

No ropes will be up and beach chairs will be taken in at night.

The commission felt the letter and list of changes that needed to be met would be better than a fine, although one was detailed if the access dispute was not fully resolved.

Related story on KEYT here.

More hotel information can be found on Rosewood Miramar Beach.