Inside look at major new Paseo Nuevo Mall project

A 12 month renovation project is underway at the Paseo Nuevo Mall in downtown Santa Barbara to make major renovations and modern day shopping improvements.(John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At a time when some shopping centers are losing their attractiveness, Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo Mall is going through a major improvement.

The $20-million dollar project now underway has workers on the property day and night.

It will take a year to develop a fresh look.

Paseo Nuevo Mall Marketing Director Mary Lynn Harms-Romo says it will be part of a State Street revitalization. "We are at least two blocks of downtown Santa Barbara. We consider ourselves the heart of downtown Santa Barbara."

Many areas are blocked off and torn up. The mall is still open on all entrances and customers will no doubt see the work in progress where ever they go.

"That involves really pulling up all of our pavers and in order for us to lay down all of the utility work that we need to get done and storm water drainage. That is the biggest part of this renovation and once we get past that we can start making it beautiful again."

For businesses here, they are trying to make a positive experience out of the 12 month construction plan.

Saje Assistant Manager Megan Wales says, "having part of it blocked makes it more warm and welcoming because everyone gets to be more close together they have no choice. "

Her store specializes in body oils and aroma therapy products. They have many promotional activities and community outreach.

On the Chapala Street side, Eureka! burgers will not be as impacted but the team there still has to explain to customers what's taking place.

"People are mainly curious for the first couple of months it was what's going on outs here and you explain to them we are getting bricks, tiles, a fresh coat pain, it will be beautiful in a couple of months. Then everyone is excited about it, " said General Manager Sid Moore.

Moore has worked in several different cities with Eureka! He says the changes are expected after so many years, and communities have to design the improvements to go with their area, customer base, tourist draw and specific business needs.

The mall was built three decades ago to help the downtown business picture back then. Now the renovation is aimed at solving some current vacancy problems.

"Everything is about 30 years old right now so it is definitely time for a refresh," said Harms-Romo.

Some new businesses have already signed leases and taken over vacated spots. Among them are the Lululemon clothing store that is taking over a site in the mall while the State Street location is renovated.

The future of the former Macy's store is still to be decided but already announced is the World of Magic pop up store that will be there for Halloween gifts and costumes in October, then in November and December, it will be the holiday Night Market on three levels. Last year, that market drew over 200,000 visits.

This year it is expected to also have an ice rink.

Currently the building is getting a new coat of paint.

The addition of games is something that will be in the final design change along with new lighting and art projects.

"We have games that people can come in play we have a chess board out that is popular all day long, our corn hole game is still out and we have events happening like our makers market that happens every Saturday," said Harms-Romo.

Wales says there is a multi-phased approach to keeping the customer flow going during the work project. "Being in the mall is amazing because we get so much more support so much more advertising we have a whole team upstairs and comes to us and ask how can we help you how are sales doing?"



Harms-Romo says, "this investment is not only about Paseo Nuevo but also about downtown, we are hoping that it will really spread out to the blocks surrounding us and the corridor."

For more information go to: http://paseonuevoshopping.com/