First ever Target opening neighborhood-style store April 7 in Santa Barbara

The first Santa Barbara Target store will open April 7 in the site of the former Galleria building. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The doors will open April 7 at the new Neighborhood Target Store in Santa Barbara. It will be the first Target in Santa Barbara after years of requests from shoppers and efforts on several fronts to find an appropriate location.

Signs have been posted on all sides of the building located at the intersection of State Street and La Cumbre Road.

This will be a 34,000-square foot, small-format store in the former Galleria. The lease was signed with Gryphon Capital, LLC.

It was going to be open in 2018, but delays in design and to accommodate elevator systems pushed the schedule out an additional six months.



The store will have two levels and include:

-A grocery selection with a focus on wellness offerings, including fresh produce, grab-and-go items, snacks and meal solutions

-An adult beverage selection, including beer and wine

-A curated assortment of home décor and accessories

-A broad beauty assortment presented in a boutique-style setting

-Apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, including offerings from new Target-exclusive brands A New Day and Goodfellow & Co.

-Portable technology products and entertainment accessories

-A selection of toys and sporting goods

-Services will include a CVS Pharmacy and Order Pickup