Economy jumps in the Santa Ynez Valley after 2018 regional disasters

A united front in the Santa Ynez Valley cities and communities is reviving business strength after disasters at the end of 2017 and the start of 2018. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

Santa Ynez Valley, Calif. - After fires and floods in Santa Barbara and Montecito in 2018, the Santa Ynez Valley is coming back from its set back linked to those disaster.

The area is seeing the return of tourism and a jump in the economy early on in 2019.



A free spirited flow of shots throughout the Santa Ynez Valley is in a glossy commercial the communities in the Santa Ynez Valley have launched to showcase the area.

The plan is working to drive return business.



New numbers show "a 28-percent increase just over the one year in the first quarter 2018 to 2019," said Visit Santa Ynez Valley President Shelby Sim.

He convened tourism and government leaders to give them a review of the efforts underway locally and across the country.

The focus is with social media, print, TV, radio and outreach events at travel and tourism conferences.

"The perception was that we were under water and on fire and none of that was true," said Sim. "And getting out in front of that and working together countywide to be on the same message to let folks know that we were open business."

During the Montecito mudflow Highway 101 past Carpinteria was closed for 12 days and after that traffic, heavy duty trucks and emergency vehicles were in the area like people had never seen before.



Jonathan Rosenson with First & Oak restaurant said his plan was to "reach out to your local community, you reach out to your firefighters, you feed them, you keep yourself busy and you realize it is going to get better."





Alliances went beyond geographical lines.



"Different organizational relationships were formed from the coast all the way up to the Santa Ynez Valley," said Sim.



In the Santa Ynez Valley the cities and communities are very close, and working together helps everyone in a tighter package than in other, more spread out areas.



"Each of our unique communities are within a five to ten minutes and they not only are a very diverse wine region but each of our communities are diverse with different experiences and flavors," said Sim. "Los Alamos Old Days, Old Fashioned Christmas Yulefest all that stuff that is why we help promote those particular events. We know you will learn about that particular town and have day trips out to other communities."



The region is getting recognition with millions of hits from those seeking information and write ups from travel journalists.



That includes a high ranking Michelin award.



Jonathan Rosenson was just honored this month at First & Oak and explained how the business was judged. "They grade you on the same scale as getting a Michelin star so they care about your service, they care about your esthetics, they care about the plates, they care about the food, the quality and what I think it is we are trying to make something out of all the beautiful things we can source really locally."



Those who have been here from years have seen the comeback locally and internationally.



"It is nice to see a mix of people. I hear French, I head Danish I hear Spanish and hear it all," said Rosenson.



The restaurants hotels and businesses in the Santa Ynez Valley say because they are about three hours away from Monterey, Bakersfield and Los Angeles, they remain a popular destination for those residents trying to get away.

