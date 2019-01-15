SLO County to intervene in PG&E bankruptcy

SLO County to seek legal intervention in PG-Es plan to seek bankruptcy protection

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County will pursue legal intervention in PG&E's plan to seek bankruptcy in order to protect the county's interests under California SB 1090 signed by Governor Brown last year regarding the closure of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant by 2025.

SB 1090 requires PG&E to provide San Luis Obispo County, cities in the county and local school districts with $85 million to mitigate the loss of property tax revenue with the future closure of the power plant.

It also requires PG&E to set aside hundreds of millions of dollars in employee compensation, retention and retraining programs.

"These are our neighbors, these are people who've been making a living taking care of their families and so we want to make sure they're protected and we don't want to see any layoffs", said San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill whose district includes the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, "we also want to see the plant operating to the end of its licenses, that was part of the closure agreement, that they wouldn't seek re-licensing but they would continue to operate until 2024 and 2025, this (bankruptcy) can shake that up a little bit, so we're concerned about that."

Local State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who co-authored SB 1090 with State Senator Bill Monning, issued a statement Monday saying PG&E's intent to file for bankruptcy is unfortunate and added he'll do whetever he can to protect local PG&E employees during the bankruptcy process and ensure the Diablo Canyon Power Plant remains operational.

"We were told at the time that when we got the legislation passed and signed by the governor that it shouldn't be something that could be at risk in a bankruptcy proceeding", Supervisor Hill said, "but experience tells you this is not the first time PG&E has been bankrupt. In 2001 they had to go through this, the County intervened then and will do so again to make sure our interests are protected and right now I think to most people's mind the biggest interests are the monies that come out of SB 1090 to help offset the loss of tax revenue for the county, for the school and also for the cities."

"Rates are going to go up", said Dr. Gene Nelson with Californians for Green Nuclear Power which has filed a lawsuit against the California Public Utilities Commission trying to block PG&E's planned closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, "the California ratepayer will be on the hook for the all the mistakes PG&E has made, and of course one of the mistakes we're really upset about is the idea of taking this plant, which makes about two thirds of PG&E's green energy, it's the largest power plant in California, doesn't emit a speck of carbon, and they want to turn it off in 2025. Why? Because they can make more money."

Diablo Canyon is the largest private employer in San Luis Obispo County with about 1,500 employees.

"It's a bad deal for the local economy", Nelson said, "right now the plant pumps about a billion dollars a year into the local economy and if the plant shuts down all that goes away, yes, there's some little token payments, those things pale compared to a billion dollars a year."