Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf closes quickly on Coast Village Road

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Coast Village Road has closed but the chain's other area coffee shops remain open. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With very little notice, the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf store at 1209 Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara has closed.

It's in an area that was hard hit by the front line impacts of the Montecito mudflow in 2018.

Signs thanking customers were posted on the door over the weekend.a

A sign in the window yesterday read: "Thank you so much for your support over the years. Unfortunately this location is permanently closing at the end of the business day on Sunday May 19, 2019."

That was even cut short.

The store was closed by 1 p.m.

It's unknown how many employees were impacted.

Other nearby Coffee Bean locations in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta are open with no other indication of a similar fate.

The opening of this space comes at a time when a city report showed a solid commercial leasing rate in the area with a vacancy rate at just under 5 percent. That number was higher a year ago at 8.4 percent.

Prior to becoming a Coffee Bean it was Tutti's Italian restaurant for 19 years beginning in 1984.

These days Coast Village Road has no shortage of places to get a cup of coffee or a crafted non-alcoholic drink.

Starbucks on the west end of the street has a steady daily crowd of customers who come and go and also want to sit and see the scene. Renaud's Patissiere recently opened and a week ago the new Caffe Luxxe across from Vons was giving out free coffee. There's also a solid coffee, breakfast and lunch crowd at Jeannine's on the east side of Coast Village Road.

In between you can also grab a freshly ground cup of coffee at Chevron's The Point market and there's even coffee to go at Vons.

The Coast Village Road Association has been upbeat and positive in its effort to bring people back to the scenic and trendy area both in cars and on foot after the 2017 and 2018 disasters nearby. It has a mix of one-of-a-kind restaurants, higher end clothing stores, housing and many real estate offices.

Among the special events throughout the year, include the Halloween candy giveaway when the area is called "Ghost Village Road."