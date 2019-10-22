CoastHills announces new Santa Maria headquarters to open mid-January

CoastHills announces new Santa Maria headquarters to open midJanuary

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - CoastHills Credit Union is moving closer to opening its long-awaited new Santa Maria headquarters.

The Central Coast-based financial institution announced Monday it is now in the process of moving employees into the building.

The company also said it is targeting a mid-January opening for its first-floor branch, which will be open to its members.

"It's excitement," said CoastHills President/CEO Paul Cook. "It shows growth. It shows commitment. It's great for the employees to be able to provide a new facility and we look forward to having a grand opening celebration where the community and others will be invited to see what we've been able to build here."

The 92,000-plus square foot facility is located at the highly visible corner of Betteravia Road and Highway 101.

It is one of the final businesses to open at the Enos Ranch development.

The prominent shopping center features many other high-profile stores and restaurants, including Costco, Lowe's Home Improvement, Dick's Sporting Goods, Old Navy, Petco, Buffalo Wild Wings and Cracker Barrel.

Several auto dealerships are also scheduled to open over the next couple years, including Honda of Santa Maria, Toyota of Santa Maria and Home Motors Chevrolet.

CoastHills is currently based in Vandenberg Village.

The new building will be home for almost of its corporate employees.

About 165 CoastHills employees will work in the new headquarters on the first and third floors.

"We are really excited as we look towards the future, as we also reflect on the past," Cook said. "We're so grateful to be able to look back at our roots in the Lompoc area and all the people that have helped CoastHills Credit Union become what it is today, but we're so excited to be moving into Santa Maria and making new friends and deepening our relationships and being able to better serve our members. This building represents a great opportunity and matches the growth of CoastHills Credit Union as we reach our goals and strive to help the community."

A.T. Still University will lease the second floor of the building. The Missouri-based medical school is targeting a July opening for its first classes.

