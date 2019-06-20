Carpinteria city limits don't hold off consistent cannabis controversy

Carpinteria Valley cannabis is a county issue that is being debated by residents both inside and outside of the city. Now state leaders are being asked to help with specific concerns. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

CARPINTERIA , Calif. - The City of Carpinteria is being challenged by unresolved cannabis issues that are just outside of its borders and under the oversight of the County of Santa Barbara.

Two public hearings recently have been packed in the City Council chambers, and nearby rooms. Monday citizens on both sides of the issue were tracking it on the site and from remote devices along with the local community TV channel.

It has recently been a heavily covered story on NewsChannel 3, the cover story on the Santa Barbara Independent and an investigative piece in the Los Angeles Times.

"It's a big huge talk of the town yeah," said store clerk Amanda Smith who says in many cases it is either in a regular conversation or starts up if someone gets notices a change in the air. She says, "everybody is wondering what the smell is."

Over the last year several growers have installed devices to remove the odor of cannabis. How well they have worked is in dispute. Also at one hearing a complaint was discussed about a property where no cannabis was growing, but a complaint was called in.

The county is in the permitting and enforcement mode on various sites. Some have temporary permits. Others are following the rules as they are presented after months of discussions with government leaders and law enforcement. Still, some are not "coming to the table" and facing the possibility of a Santa Barbara Sheriff's department enforcement team, in some cases, armed with weed wackers to destroy what is being grown.

The city is a small town taking on a big issues with strong messages to the county, the Air Pollution Control District, the California Coastal Commission and state officials over still unresolved policies. A recent council agenda item had more than 90 pages of materials for the public and leaders to review.

Quality of life issues have been raised by some long time residents.

Growers and those in favor of the new crop say it could be a generational opposition rather than an odor or health concern.

Recently some avocado growers say the spray for their trees would not be applied from the air because of a risk of it getting into the green houses and damaging the cannabis crops. Legal options that could result appear to be strong enough to alter plans. Growers have told city leaders they could have crop losses in an area where avocado trees have been part of the valley history for decades.

More than one have said the annual Avocado Festival would be at risk.

Citizens not only talk openly about the issue on the streets of Carpinteria but also cut the conversation in some cases when they are asked to be quoted or take sides. Not everyone wants to be on the record. "They will figure out an indoor growing situation that everybody is ok with," said Dank Hill who was talking about it by the beach." People have a right to be upset about it. Are they necessarily upset about the right aspects of it? I don't think so."

The town is not known for political fights, so letters and often cordial meetings are setting the tone. Emotions have run hot at the meetings and finger pointing has been controlled by Mayor Wade Nomura who has, on more than one occasion, urged a civil discussion.

Dariea Holmes sees both side of the issue and says "no one wants problems. It is almost like the 60's with the hippies in Frisco. Everybody just wants to get along and work it out. Arguing with other people and causing drama doesn't help anything. I am hoping they will work it out I am sure they will."

At Monday's council meeting in the front row was Supervisor Das Williams who was listening closely to all of the comments and available to talk with those attending. He has been navigating the issue in the city where he lives and the district he was elected to serve.

The county has been pushing out messages that it has taken enforcement actions against growers who have not filed proper paperwork or complied with requests from the county about their operations. One was very close to Carpinteria High School.

Growers who are working to resolve the issues and continue with their business are suggested Monday night that only a small group of loud voices are in opposition.