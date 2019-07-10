All-day cannabis hearing draws speakers in two meeting rooms across Santa Barbara County

Speakers on both sides of the cannabis issue in Santa Barbara County spent all day on a discussion of permit issues.(John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Citizens from a number of residential, business and agricultural areas with specific interests in the cannabis industry spoke out strongly to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Some were in person in Santa Maria.

Others were speaking via remote equipment from the Santa Barbara hearing room.

"We need to trust you to do the right job," was one of the direct messages the board heard.

Many people who were concerned about health and safety issues, property values, odors, tourism impacts and the locations of the grows, straddled the line on a full scale opposition rather most wanted appropriate controls in place to have the industry fit in as approved by the voters.

It was not easy to navigate. That's why, in part, it took two hearing rooms on each end of the county to manage the response.

The hearing took all day.

Many speakers had "Let it grow" stickers on.

One speaker says he and his partners were completing each and every requirement but had to deal with ten agencies.

Carpinteria growers said cannabis is changing their valley but it's necessary since the flower industry is largely going away.



Anthony Staal with the growers said, "because I saw many ag lands that were deteriorating, getting ready to be torn down and people wanted to come in and had plans to develop these ag lands - as a result of cannabis coming in we were able to take ag lands and restore the green houses."

Recently Carpinteria had a meeting about the issues right outside of the city limits and agreed to speak out to the board with a resolution and a presentation in person. That was done by Mayor Wade Nomura who drove to Santa Maria. Many elected officials attended the meeting or sent high ranking staff members.

Some Carpinteria residents say the grows hurt the economy but Staal says it has been "providing thousands of jobs in the Carpinteria Valley alone." Several workers also spoke saying they were able to make a decent income from the work.

Two Goleta leaders see it differently.

Michelle Greene with the City of Goleta said "cannabis uses near residential areas affect property values and therefore property tax revenue. Similarly cannabis uses could decimate tourism."

Goleta Chamber President Kristen Miller said "our problem with outdoor cannabis growing is the smell. It is also a recognizable odor associated with marijuana smoking and the perception is negative."

A cannabis worker says she sees a way through the controversy.

Torey Schreiner works in Carpinteria. "The only way forward is to continue to regulate, work together and invest in better technologies and practices for all farms," she said.

Some former flower growers said they turned to cannabis and avocados. They have also invested in odor control systems and continue to work on reducing impacts.

The county says prior to any form of regulations, enforcement of illegal grows was difficult. Since the cannabis tax went into place they have had a compliance team that has served 38 warrants, seized 42 tons of product and more than a million plants have been destroyed at 22 sites.

The meeting also included some strongly worded comments from Board Chairman Steve Lavagnino who was not please with a recent Los Angeles TImes report on the cannabis industry in the county. He said years ago "Marajuana was being grown in Santa Barbara county," and he was "getting complaints back then from residents. Worried about crime, traffic, property values environmental damage and odors."

He said enforcement was limited.

When Proposition 64 was on the ballot relating to the business of marijuana, Santa Barbara county residents favored it with 61 percent of the vote.

He said over 50 public meetings have been held since then.

Some of suggestions included issues on lights, hoop houses, setbacks from schools, creeks and other sensitive areas.

Lavagnino said he has met with everyone on all sides of the issues when they have made a request.

He said the newspaper investigative report included a request for documents about his appointment calendar and emails.

In it was an email invite from Lavagnino to a cannabis grower to a social event.

"It was a fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Who paid for it? I did," he said. "At the table was an insurance agent, a tourism professional and a cannabis grower to try to help me raise money for these kids. Somehow that got twisted into something evil or unethical."

He said money he has taken from the cannabis industry has been taken legally, transparently and reported properly. "Why should this industry be the only one denied the right to participate in this process?" he asked.