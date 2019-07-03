Missing Ventura woman found safe

Missing adult female last seen walking her dog (Ventura Police Department).

Missing adult female last seen walking her dog (Ventura Police Department).

VENTURA, Calif. - UPDATE: Ventura Police say Diana Rosas has been found safe and is with family. No other details were given.

Police say the investigation has concluded there was no crime or foul play.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A missing adult woman was last seen going on a walk with her dog in Ventura Monday afternoon.

Diana Rosas, 28, from Ventura was last seen by her family members and her boyfriend when she left their resident on the 100 block of West Ramona Street at around 1 p.m. to go on a walk with her dog.

She did not return home and her last posting on social media showed Rosas in the area of Surfers Point on Shoreline Drive at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

At this time there is no indication of foul play.

Missing adult female last seen walking her dog (Ventura Police Department).