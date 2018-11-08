Michael McDonald and friends perform sold out show for The Rhythmic Arts Project

Michael McDonald at TRAP benefit (Photo by Tracy Lehr / KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Michael McDonald and Friends performed a sold out benefit show at the Lobero Theatre on Wednesday night for The Rhythmic Arts Project.

McDonald returned home from a tour to make time for the Santa Barbara-based non-profit he believes in.

The Rhythmic Art Project known as TRAP teaches life skills to children and adults with Autism, Down Syndrome and other intellectual and physical challenges.

Founder and drummer Eddie Tuduri created TRAP after a body-surfing accident damaged his arms and legs. He never approaches students with preconceived notions of their ability.

McDonald and Tuduri also performed with some TRAP students at the Lobero after the audience watched a video about TRAP methods.

For more information, visit https://trap-learning.org