Mercado Del Norte is in full effect

Mercado Del Norte fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mercado Del Norte is one of the biggest Mercado’s, but yet generally calmer.

“It is a lot more mellow, and it is just more family oriented,” said Nicole Hammock, a Santa Barbara resident. “Downtown gets a bit crazy, and we try to avoid it.”

Mercado Del Norte has been celebrating the festivities at Mackenzie park for 35 years.



“At El Mercado Del Norte we are focused more on the family and bringing the community together,” said Sonya Mitchum, who is the Chair of El Mercado Del Norte.



While the festivities include rides, games, and food, it is also well-known for its entertainment.

“Sine I have been the event coordinator I have tried to bring in more of mariachis, and bonda bands,” said Mitchum.

Mercado Del Norte not only has the main stage, but also a youth stage supported by the Santa Barbara Bowl which allows talented youth the opportunity to preform.

“There is a lot more locals that come here,” said Hammock. “I guess most of the time they just don’t realize that the dancers and stuff come here too.”

“At least everyone that I know of makes one visit every year to come check this out,” said Mark Sanchez, who is a Santa Barbara resident. “The live entertainment, the venue is nice, and it is a neat setting.”