News

Mercado Del Norte is in full effect

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 03:21 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:53 PM PDT

Mercado Del Norte fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mercado Del Norte is one of the biggest Mercado’s, but yet generally calmer.

“It is a lot more mellow, and it is just more family oriented,” said Nicole Hammock, a Santa Barbara resident. “Downtown gets a bit crazy, and we try to avoid it.”

Mercado Del Norte has been celebrating the festivities at Mackenzie park for 35 years.
    
“At El Mercado Del Norte we are focused more on the family and bringing the community together,” said Sonya Mitchum, who is the Chair of El Mercado Del Norte.
    
While the festivities include rides, games, and food, it is also well-known for its entertainment.

“Sine I have been the event coordinator I have tried to bring in more of mariachis, and bonda bands,” said Mitchum.

Mercado Del Norte not only has the main stage, but also a youth stage supported by the Santa Barbara Bowl which allows talented youth the opportunity to preform.

“There is a lot more locals that come here,” said Hammock. “I guess most of the time they just don’t realize that the dancers and stuff come here too.”

“At least everyone that I know of makes one visit every year to come check this out,” said Mark Sanchez, who is a Santa Barbara resident. “The live entertainment, the venue is nice, and it is a neat setting.”

 

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Texas mall hit by deadly shooting
CNN Video

Texas mall hit by deadly shooting

On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

15 best beer cities around the world
iStock/Hofmeester

15 best beer cities around the world

Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

Celebrities with August birthdays
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Celebrities with August birthdays

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities