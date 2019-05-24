Memorial Day Weekend Events 2019

Memorial Day Weekend Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - I MADONNARI ITALIAN STREET PAINTING FESTIVAL | MAY 25-27 | OLD MISSION SANTA BARBARA

Your Memorial Day weekend won't be complete without a trip to I Madonnari. 150 Vibrant and colorful pastel artworks will be created all through the Santa Barbara Mission Plaza. The Italian street painting festival kicks off Saturday and wraps up Monday.

http://www.imadonnarifestival.com/

BUTTERFLIES ALIVE | STARTS MAY 25TH | SANTA BARBARA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

It's that time of year again for the magic of "Butterflies Alive!" Check out the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History starting Saturday and the exhibit runs through September 2.

https://www.sbnature.org/visit/exhibitions/68/butterflies-alive-1

2019 STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL | SATURDAY & SUNDAY | VILLAGE OF ARROYO GRANDE

Strawberries are delicious this time of year and to celebrate the 2019 Strawberry Festival in Arroyo Grande Village is this weekend. Crowds of up to 100,000 visitors are expected. The festival features fun strawberry food, live entertainment and family fun activities.

https://arroyograndevillage.org/strawberryfestival