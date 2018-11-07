SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Measure G paves way for 11-member independent redistricting commission

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 12:01 AM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 12:01 AM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Redistricting measure G takes an early lead on election night.  It is aimed at mapping out future supervisorial districts.

More than 84,000 people currently live in each of the five Santa Barbara County supervisorial districts, but some people don't like where lines are drawn.

Supervisors voted unanimously to offer Measure G as an alternative to Measure H, after H supporters collected enough signatures to put it on the ballot. 

The League of Women Voters in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria preferred Measure G.

Last week ​​​​League Co-President Lindsey Baker said, "G is the good one, H is the horrible one."

She wanted to make sure voters knew that Measure G had nothing to do with an oil measure of the same name n San Luis Obispo.

This Measure G proposes an 11-member Independent Redistricting Commission. The Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said he would start the process of selecting the people who qualify,

Measure H proposed a 5-member Independent Redistricting Commission chosen at random.

Redistricting could lead to battles over Isla Vista and other locations. 

The process would start in 2022 after the completion of the 2020 census.

For more information, visit, https://www.sbcvote.com

