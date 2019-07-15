News

Man visits Santa Barbara after coast-to-coast journey on bicycle

The two-month trip covered more than 4,000 miles

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 09:53 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:08 AM PDT

Man rides bicycle from coast to coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A man from France visiting the United States for the first time took quite the tour once he arrived.

Pierre-François Dupond flew to New York City in April before riding more than 4,000 miles across the country on his bicycle. He arrived in San Francisco more than two months later, completing his goal of traveling coast-to-coast.

"I wanted to have a challenge and to achieve a challenge," Dupond said. "I've always wanted, since a very long time, I wanted to cross U.S."

Dupond says reaching the Pacific Ocean in San Francisco, and finally completing his trip, was a magical moment.

"Went on the beach and you just finished the trip and get on the sea… yeah, that's incredible," he said. "The feeling is amazing."

Dupond then rode down the coast to San Luis Obispo before taking the train to visit friends in Santa Barbara. 

He says he grew up watching Western movies with his father, giving him the inspiration to travel to the U.S.

Dupond trained in France for six months leading up to his trip, but only biked about half the distance he ended up riding in the States.

He says his real training was mostly mental.

"I really get into the spirit," he said. "And I think that is the most important. Because I think when you do something like that, 90 percent is [mental]. 

"I've always said, ‘I will never complain.'"

That attitude pushed Dupond through tough stretches on his journey, including a treacherous pass atop the Rocky Mountains and wild weather throughout the trip, including rain, snow, hail and close calls with tornados.

"I've experienced about all the weather you can expect on a long cross-country like that," Dupond said with a laugh. "But it was great. Every experience was great."

His positivity helped him make friends along the way who kept his trek on track.

"When you come to people [with positivity], they are much more open," he said. "And they are ready to help you because you are in a good mood. Because you are happy. And straightaway, they see that. And a lot of people told me that."

While people helped Dupond on his ride, he is hoping the ride can now help those in need.

Francois is raising money for Shelter Box, an international charity with an offices in Summerland. It provides necessary supplies for those that lose their homes in natural disasters.

"We live in a comfortable country," Dupond said. "We can do trips like that. It's nice to help people who need it."

Dupond planned his trip as he went along, no more than two or three days ahead of time. He said he had not previously biked linger than a half day before embarking on this journey.

Still, Dupond's positivity persisted. For him, the trip was never grueling. Only gratifying.

"You have a lovely country," Dupond said. "I love this country. I love the way everything went better than I thought. A pleasure. I've enjoyed absolutely every minute."

To find Dupond's Shelter Box donation page, click here.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cities with best, worst reputations

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40

On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas

Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9