Man stabbed in public restroom at Ventura's Surfers Point

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the public restrooms at 400 Harbor Boulevard at Surfers Point.

Officers responded to the Urgent Care at 133 E. Santa Clara St. about 5:10 p.m. on Thursday for a stabbing victim. Officers reported the victim did not want to cooperate, but he did eventually describe being in a stall inside the restroom. The victim said the suspect came into the restroom and tried to grab his backpack from under the stall. The victim attempted to stop the thief and was immediately stabbed in the forearm.

Two suspects were seen running east on the Promenade towards the Crowne Plaza Hotel. One suspect is described as being in his twenties wearing a white shirt and gray shorts. The second suspect was only described as wearing a black shirt. The victim was treated for a minor injury and release.

Ventura Police want anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 805-650-8010.