(Santa Barbara CHP)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - You've probably heard about dogs eating homework, but what about tickets from the highway patrol?

The Santa Barbara CHP says a young man entered their office today and handed over a chewed up ticket to be signed off.

The CHP office said he told them his dog ate part of the ticket.

Luckily, the dog didn't eat the part of the ticket that had to be signed off so the CHP office was able to help the man.