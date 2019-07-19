Man found in the Salinas River Bed Thursday morning identified as hit-and-run suspect

CHP Officers are looking for the suspect, Pedro Alvarado-Torre. (Photo: CHP)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The body of a man found Thursday morning in the Salinas River Bed, has been identified as a wanted hit-and-run suspect.

40-year-old Pedro Alvarado-Torres, of King City was found around 8:30 a.m. by a citizen who was metal detecting.

Paso Robles police officers along with the Fire Department were dispatched to the area. About thirty minutes later, the California Highway Patrol was called , because responding authorities had suspected that the deceased was a possible hit-and-run suspect that fled from a head-on collision that happened early Monday morning, on Highway 101, just south of Niblick road.

The SLO County Sheriff a has confirmed the identity of the deceased as Torres. They are now investigating the cause of death.

The investigation to the hit-and-run is also still under investigation.