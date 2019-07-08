News

Mad Bomberz Car Club host 11th annual car show

By:

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 05:52 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 05:52 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Mad Bomberz Car Club held their annual car show in Santa Maria on Sunday.
The event was held at Pioneer park, where over 250 vintage cars were showcased.

"It''s a lot of fun, seeing the community come together. You have a lot of food and music, and it's just a lot of fun seeing all the cars from the past," said Santa Maria resident Matthew Clayton.

The event had cars from the past in all different shapes and colors.  

"It's an amazing tradition to get together time and time again. And to celebrate these beautiful pieces of American history. Cause they really are amazing pieces of American History," said Sweet As Candy a Lushes Ladies pin-up girl.

The Mad Bomberz Car show has become a staple in Santa Maria, Sunday marked the 11th year.
All the proceeds go to the Special Olympics. 
 
"A lot of people have children and it's not their fault, they are handicapped and we just try to bring happiness to everybody and everybody deserves to be happy," said Mad Bomberez Car Club founder Carlos Baray.

Happiness that one Special Olympics Athlete says makes all the difference. 

"Having fun with it and doing different kinds of sports and building up the courage to be an athlete, that is what makes me happy," said Special Olympics athlete Taylor Stewart. 

The annual show brings in people from places like Las Vegas, Oxnard and Sacramento.
It also brings with it the culture that comes with old school pin-ups. 

"We are apart of the Santa Barbara Lushes Ladies, we are a group of pin-up girls. We like to hang out and live the lifestyle and just have fun with it," said Lushes Ladies pin-up girl Lizbeth Barron.

Mad Bomberz Car Club has raised over $55,000 over the years that they donated to different nonprofits. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time