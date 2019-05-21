Parent raises concern Lucia Mar School District uses pesticide that was ruled to cause cancer

Lucia Mar

Pismo Beach, Calif. - “This is extremely disturbing to me as a mother and as a professional in the health field, ” said a parent of a student in the Lucia Mar School District. She is worried about her kid' safety.

“One day I went to pick up my children and I saw a sign on the front office door that stated there was a recent pesticide application on the school property,” said the mother.

The sign warns parents that Monsanto's/Bayer's RangerPro pesticide is being used on school grounds.

The herbicide has the same ingredients that have been ruled in three cases to have caused cancer.

A jury in Oakland, California ordered Monsanto/Bayer to pay more than $2 billion in damages after finding that its Roundup weed killer caused a couple to get cancer.

The German pharmaceutical and chemical giant Bayer acquired Monsanto last year.

“I'm seeing it's Ranger Pro which is a generic version of the RoundUp Pro glyphosate the same active ingredient that we have all heard so much about, ” said the concerned mother.

Thousands of additional lawsuits against Monsanto/Bayer are pending in state and federal courts saying Monsanto failed to warn its customers its herbicide can cause cancer.

“So that made me extremely concerned for the safety of my children and the safety of every single child on school grounds,” said the mother.

The Lucia Mar Unified School District responded to our inquiries about the herbicide being used on school grounds saying:

“The Lucia Mar Unified School District takes the safety of our students and our staff very seriously. We have used Roundup in the past, but no longer use that product. The RangerPro that we use is a much lower concentration. We are now replacing the RangerPro with a more environmentally friendly option.”

RangerPro is a Monsanto/Bayer herbicide with the same ingredient as Roundup; glyphosate.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named glyphosate a substance that causes cancer in animals and possibly people.

“I am thinking, okay these are children coming to school, not knowing anything, playing in the grass, dragging the pesticides residues on their shoes into the classrooms being exposed to that carcinogens day in and day out. It just not right,” said the mother.

Monsanto/Bayer provided the following statement in regards to this story:

"Given the extensive body of research on glyphosate including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s conclusion last month in its interim registration review that there are “no risks to public health from the current registered uses of glyphosate”, there is no evidence that moving away from glyphosate for amenity weed management enhances safety. Among the four WHO agencies that have evaluated the safety of glyphosate, The International Agency for Research on Cancer is the only WHO entity to find an association between glyphosate and carcinogenicity."