LOMPOC, Calif. -

A Lompoc woman accused of fatally stabbing a man appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Darlene Ybarra, 35, was arrested back in March in connection with the death of 55-year-old Eric Larsson of Lompoc.

Authorities said Ybarra was renting a room in Larsson's home on South J Street.



Her preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 23.