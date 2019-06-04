Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce seeks community imput about proposed sales tax increase

Half of the city’s Planning Department may be removed and transparency is being called into question as the Public Information Officer role could transform into a grant writer. With the complete elimination of Code Compliance, Lompoc’s City Manager now has to look into the legal ramifications of slashing that oversight. ( Kacey Dreshcer / KCOY Photo)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce wants to hear what residents think about the proposed 1% sales tax increase.

They have created a survey for residents to fill out. Click here to read it.

The only way the sales tax could increase would be through a majority vote. The idea of an increase was first proposed by Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop at a March budget workshop.

Lompoc 's current sales tax rate is 7.75%.