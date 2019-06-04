Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce seeks community imput about proposed sales tax increase
LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce wants to hear what residents think about the proposed 1% sales tax increase.
They have created a survey for residents to fill out. Click here to read it.
The only way the sales tax could increase would be through a majority vote. The idea of an increase was first proposed by Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop at a March budget workshop.
Lompoc 's current sales tax rate is 7.75%.